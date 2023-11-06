Covington Police Department investigates fatal shooting

COVINGTON, Ga. – The Covington Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning.

A press release from the CPD states that officers responded to 6120 Alcovy Rd where they found Baron Kilpatrick suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Kilpatrick was transported to the hospital where he later “succumbed to his injuries.”

So far no suspects have been announced. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Lt. Digby at 678-385-2126 or the anonymous tip line at 678-625-5555.