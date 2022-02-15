Covington man sentenced in March 2021 drive-by shooting

COVINGTON, Ga. — A 21-year-old Covington man recently was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to a drive-by shooting in March 2021.

Zion Shamar Brown pleaded guilty to four counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree, and five counts of Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony.

He was charged after a drive-by shooting in the Ellington subdivision on Spring Lake Terrace on March 22, 2021.

"Brown, in broad daylight, drove past a residence while opening fire numerous times. Multiple people were inside or just outside of the residence at the time of the shooting. One victim was struck and seriously injured," stated a release from the Newton County District Attorney's Office.

The victim, Elijahwon Jefferies, 21, sustained major injuries in the 5 p.m. shooting and was transported to a local hospital, said sheriff's office spokesperson Caitlin Jett. His mother — in an emotional press conference soon after the shooting — pleaded with the public to find her son's assailant.

An investigation led to the arrest of Brown April 12. Evidence also showed Brown's involvement with the Rollin 60s gang, a subset of the Crips criminal street gang, according to the DA's office.

Brown entered a non-negotiated guilty plea and was sentenced to a total of 30 years with the first 18 years in prison.

"Further, once released from prison, Brown must stay away from the Ellington's subdivision and may not associate with any member or associate of a gang," the release stated.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Amber Dally, Investigator Colin Cunningham, Victim Advocate Cindy Hooper, and Legal Assistant Danielle Miller prosecuted the case. The Newton County Sheriff's Office investigated the crimes.