Covington man sentenced to 26 years in prison on child molestation, rape charges

NEWTON COUNTY — Brandon Jamal Keitt, a 31-year-old Covington man will spend substantial time in prison after submitting a guilty plea to a slew of charges yesterday in Newton County court.





According to a news release from the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, Keitt pled guilty to rape, aggravated child molestation, child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.



Keitt was sentenced to 26 years behind bars with no parole. He will then spend life on probation and on the sex offender registry.



The case originated when the victim and her mother, whose identities and ages were withheld by the DA’s Office, visited the emergency room at Piedmont Newton Hospital. This sparked an investigation by the Covington Police Department, who were assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab and DA’s Office.



The investigation led to Keitt’s arrest on Feb. 26, 2023, according to The Covington News’ jail log. According to his booking report, Keitt was arrested at his home in Covington.

According to the DA’s Office release, the victim and her family indicated that they preferred for the case to be resolved with a guilty plea and a sentence. However, Keitt’s guilty plea was not submitted until jury selection had been made and the State read its opening statement.



“[The victim and her family] were able to be in court, along with law enforcement and others that were set to testify, when the Defendant admitted under oath that he was guilty and did commit the crimes,” the DA’s release stated.



The DA’s office and District Attorney Randy McGinley extended thanks to police for resolving this case.





“I want to specifically thank lead Detective Kyle Tesky and DA Chief Investigator Whire for their work on this case, including traveling to New Jersey as part of the investigation,” the release stated. “This shows the commitment of the District Attorney's Office and the Covington Police Department to ensure justice for victims, especially child victims. They were assisted by the Woolwich Township Police Department and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.”