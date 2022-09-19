Covington man reportedly found unresponsive in Newton County Detention Center cell

COVINGTON, Ga. — According to reports, Tillson J. Minor, an inmate at the Newton County Detention Center, was found unresponsive in his cell Friday afternoon.

A report from the Newton Citizen cited Sgt. Jack Redlinger of the Newton County Sheriff’s Department as confirming that Minor was found unresponsive in a quarantine cell. The 46-year old received medical attention from EMTs who responded and transported him to Piedmont Newton Hospital.

Minor was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A Covington resident, Minor was brought into the detention center on Sept. 1 and charged with a probation violation. According to the report, no other information about Minor’s arrest or quarantine was immediately available, but an autopsy will be performed on him to pinpoint cause of death.

This story will update as information becomes available.