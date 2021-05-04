Covington man involved in fatal wreck in Monroe

MONROE, Ga. — Charges are pending against a Covington man after he was involved in a head-on crash on state Route 138 in Walton County that claimed the life of Lawrence Cooper, 31, of Monroe this morning.

The two-vehicle accident occurred at the Alcovy River bridge at about 6:45 a.m., according to the Georgia State Patrol.

A grey Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Wilkerny Geanty, 57, of Covington, was traveling eastbound on Georgia 138 on the bridge.

Geanty's vehicle reportedly crossed the centerline and entered into the westbound lane, striking Cooper’s black Ford Mustang head-on.

Cooper died at the scene. Geanty was taken by Walton EMS to Piedmont Walton Hospital. He sustained moderate injuries, according to the GSP.

Authorities do not currently suspect that either driver was drug- or alcohol-impaired. Charges are pending against Geanty.

Highway 138 was closed for several hours to allow a Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team to investigate the accident.

Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said a hazmat crew responded to help with containing oil and fluids from the crash, to try and keep runoff from reaching the river.

— Denise Etheridge





