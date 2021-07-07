Covington man hurt in head-on crash in south Walton County

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington man sustained serious injuries in a crash today, July 7, in south Walton County.

Charles Williams, 34, was driving a 2008 Volvo S60 northbound on H.D. Atha Road at about 7 a.m., near the intersection with Jersey-Social Circle Road.

Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Cal Barton said the car, for unknown reasons, crossed the centerline, striking a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.

An ambulance took Williams to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. First responders originally said a helicopter would be called to take Williams from the scene, but Barton said Life Flight did not respond due to weather conditions.

The driver of the truck, a 38-year-old Monroe man, sustained minor injuries. He was not transported.

Williams was cited for failure to maintain lane.