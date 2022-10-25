Covington man charged with speeding on I-20 before fleeing, shooting at troopers

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington man is facing an array of charges in connection with an incident in which a motorist with a handgun allegedly fired on state troopers as they tried to stop his fleeing vehicle in a parking lot after it reached speeds of up to 97 mph on I-20 Saturday night.

Khalil Marshaun Jackson, 27, was charged with Fleeing, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Office, DUI, drug possession and firearms charges in connection with the Saturday night incident in a shopping center parking lot at Turner Lake Road and U.S. Hwy. 278.



A preliminary report stated Georgia State Patrol troopers were operating a control device to check the speeds of vehicles near the Almon/Crowell Road interchange on I-20 eastbound Saturday around 8 p.m. when a Volkswagen Jetta was clocked at 97 mph in the posted 70 mph zone.

Troopers caught up to the vehicle as it traveled onto the ramp for Exit 90 on to U.S. Hwy. 278, a report stated.

However, a warrant stated the vehicle almost struck other vehicles as the driver attempted to flee from the troopers on the curved ramp. The vehicle then reached speeds up to 125 mph as it continued to flee.

“Immediately after exiting, the VW turned into a shopping center parking lot. The driver continued through the parking lot in a reckless manner,” the report stated.

Troopers performed a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver to stop the VW, which caused the vehicle to rotate. However, the suspect continued to flee and troopers performed a second PIT maneuver that caused the VW to rotate out of control, the report stated.

A warrant stated the suspect then held a Smith & Wesson handgun out of the driver's side window at one trooper, shot at the patrol car and struck it in the radiator which left it immobilized.

“Troopers did not return fire, nor did any other (law enforcement) officers,” the preliminary report stated.

The suspect then ran on foot towards the gore area of the Exit 90 ramp and Covington Police officers prepared to deploy a K-9 officer to find the suspect in an area the officers believed he had fled, it stated.

“The suspect surrendered without incident before the canine was deployed. Troopers were not injured but one patrol vehicle was incapacitated from the PIT maneuvers.

‘The suspect was not injured but he was transported to Piedmont Newton Medical Center because of breathing difficulties.”







