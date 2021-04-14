Covington man charged in March 22 drive-by shooting

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the March 22 drive-by shooting on Spring Lake Terrace in west Newton.

Zion Shamar Brown, 21, of Covington, was arrested Monday, April 12, and charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault; one count of Possession of Firearm or Knife during the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Crimes; and one count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree.

Brown was being held without bond today, April 14, at the Newton County Detention Center.

"Sheriff Ezell Brown would like to thank all those who provided information, either by phone or through the Sheriff's Office's online anonymous tip line, that helped the Sheriff's Office locate this individual," a news release stated.

The victim, Elijahwon Jefferies, 21, sustained major injuries in the shooting and was transported to a local hospital, said sheriff's office spokesperson Caitlin Jett.

He was injured after a firearm was discharged from a vehicle toward a house on Spring Lake Terrace March 22 around 5 p.m., Jett said.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a light-colored, early 2000s Honda after the shooting in the Silos subdivision off Spring Road.

Jefferies' mother, Tenica Lackey, said on March 25 she encouraged any parents who may know who did the shooting to contact investigators with the information.

"I just want them to come forward. Would any mother that really cares — I mean, if it was their child that had anything to do with it, just encourage them to give the information that they know," Lackey said.

She said she also was asking the community as a whole "to come out with anything that they know about this vehicle or anybody who had anything to do with the incident about my son."



