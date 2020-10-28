Covington man charged after women licked at area stores

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington Police have arrested a man accused of approaching women to gain sexual pleasure from seeing their feet and exposing himself to one victim.

Barry Brewer Jr., 22, of Covington, was charged with three counts each of public indecency and simple battery after a series of incidents at Dollar General stores in Newton County.

Covington Police received several calls about a man asking women if he could take pictures of their feet, said spokesman Justin Stott

"The male would tell the women he was a cosmetology student and needed the pictures for a project," Stott said.

"On three occasions, the male took pictures of the women’s feet, then licked their feet," he said.

One incident reportedly occurred Sunday, Oct. 25, at a store on Ga. Hwy. 36, police said previously.

After the victim agreed to the suspect's request, he grabbed her foot "and began to touch himself in front of her," the report stated.

Stott said Covington Police asked the public on social media Tuesday, Oct. 27, to be on the lookout for the suspect. Within two hours, workers at Dollar General on Washington Street called 911 and said the man was at the store, Stott said.

Officers responded and arrested Brewer, Stott said.

He was being held in the Newton County Jail today without bond.

