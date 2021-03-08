Covington driver reported involved in fatal South Carolina wreck

AIKEN, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal wreck today that reportedly involved a Covington driver Sunday morning east of Augusta.

Safii Dew, 48, of Covington, was identified as the occupant of a box truck which reportedly struck aAIKEN, S.C. Mazda 626 from behind on I-20 in Aiken County east of Augusta, the Aiken Standard newspaper reported.

The driver of the Mazda, Beverly Ann Lloyd, 51, of Hopkins, South Carolina, died in the Sunday morning wreck which occurred at 4:16 a.m. on I-20 West at mile marker 13, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

The box truck reportedly drove over the top of the Mazda while both were slowing down for traffic, the newspaper reported. The Mazda then spun in the roadway and Lloyd was ejected from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, the newspaper reported. There were no immediate reports of any charges related to the incident.