Mechanical problems led to a fire on a transit bus this afternoon that initially shut all lanes and backed up traffic on I-20 eastbound in Newton County.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident, which began Saturday about 3 p.m. near mile marker 86 before the Almon Road exit, according to GDOT and the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

GDOT expected eastbound I-20 traffic to be affected through at least 8:15 p.m.