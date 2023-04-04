BREAKING: One dead, two others injured in shooting in south Newton subdivision

COVINGTON, Ga. — One person has died and two others were injured following a shooting today in a subdivision off Hwy. 162 in Newton County.

Newton County Sheriff's Office officials were investigating the shooting in the Wildcat Creek Estates subdivision south of Covington around 3 p.m. today, WSB-TV reported.

Officials said when officers arrived, they were told two people had been shot. They were taken to Piedmont Newton Hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other was in critical condition and will be transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Later in the day, officials said a third victim checked into Gwinnett County Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting, WSB reported.

The identities of the victims have not been released and no one has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.