BREAKING: GBI investigating after Newton deputies shoot man who admitted to shooting wife

COVINGTON, Ga. – ﻿The GBI says it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Newton County following a Sunday night incident in which sheriff's deputies reportedly shot a suspect who ignored commands to drop a weapon after admitting to shooting his wife.

Deputies later found the suspect's wife on the ground in a side yard of the home and she was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Sunday, Feb. 19, after the man — identified as Joe Bernard Hobson, 57, of Covington — was shot outside a home in southwest Newton County. No officers were injured during the incident, a GBI news release stated.

Preliminary information indicated that at 6:22 p.m., Newton County deputies responded to 97 Livingston Lane in reference to a stolen vehicle, the release stated.

"When deputies arrived, they saw (Hobson) standing in the front yard holding a handgun. Deputies gave numerous verbal commands to Hobson to drop the gun, but he did not comply.

"During the incident, Hobson said that he had shot his wife. Hobson continued to not comply with commands and deputies shot Hobson," the release stated.

Deputies found Hobson’s wife, Alena Polston Hobson, 49, lying on the ground in the side yard of the home. She was taken to a local area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Joe Hobson was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition, the release stated.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting and the homicide, the release stated.

Charges against Hobson are pending.

Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office for review.