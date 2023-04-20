UPDATE: Escaped inmate Tyler Morgan apprehended by law enforcement

COVINGTON, Ga. — After an almost 90-minute ordeal, escaped City of Covington inmate Tyler Morgan has been apprehended.

According to Caitlin Jett of the Newton County Sheriff's Office, a citizen saw Morgan and held him at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.

"We want to thank GSP, Henry County PD and Covington PD for assisting us in this search," Jett said in a statement. "Additionally, we want to thank the community for getting involved and helping us catch him."

Morgan, a City of Covington inmate worker, escaped while working at the Covington Police Department Facility Thursday evening at around 5 p.m. Morgan stole an unmarked gray Ford Crown Victoria patrol car from the Covington Police Department and initially made his way toward Brown Bridge Rd. He was apprehended in the Oak View area.

Morgan was most recently incarcerated for probation violation. The probation term was originally for burglary. He was booked on January 27, 2023.



