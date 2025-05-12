Argument at Turner Lake Softball Complex leads to two arrests

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two Covington men were arrested at Turner Lake Softball Complex after a heated argument led bystanders to call the police.

According to a report from the Covington Police Department (CPD), Erison Moton and Octavius Carter were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct last Thursday evening.

Per the CPD’s report, an initial 911 call was made at approximately 8:45 p.m. in reference to a fight and a discharged firearm at the recreation complex.

Due to the nature of the call, there was a heavy police presence that drew attention across the city. The CPD report lists eight officers who responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the CPD determined that there was an argument, but that no firearms had been brandished or discharged during the events. The initial argument was between Egnoisa Moton and Jillian Appling, neither of whom were arrested.

As the officers attempted to speak with both parties, they arrested Erison Moton, who is reportedly the brother of Egnoisa Moton, for disorderly conduct.

“[Erison] Moton would not stop yelling and using foul language after being told multiple times he needed to stop. Due to children being on location, Mr. Moton was arrested for disorderly conduct…” stated the officer's narrative.

The report also states that, upon CPD arrival, one party was attempting to leave the scene in a white Toyota Scion. A CPD spokesperson identified the party as Appling.

The CPD made the decision to arrest Carter due to witness statements. It is unclear what actions Carter took that led to his being charged with disorderly conduct.

The argument was allegedly initially started due to a disagreement regarding the parties’ opinions on their children’s ball game. Neither Appling nor Egnoisa Moton were arrested.

“While this is an isolated incident The Covington Police Department will be visible and make sure that families can enjoy watching their kids play ball and feel safe while doing so,” Lieutenant Daniel Digby said in a statement via email. “The Newton County Rec Department has requested an officer (that they will pay off-duty) to be present next week during the games.”

It remains unclear if any of the parties involved were restricted from returning to the recreation complex.

According to booking reports obtained from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, both Carter and Erison Moton were to be tried in municipal court. Neither were held in jail after their arrest.

Carter has a court date set for July 16, 2025. There was no court date listed on Erison Moton’s booking report.