Area teen killed in single-vehicle wreck in Social Circle

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — An 18-year-old Social Circle resident died after the vehicle he was driving failed to negotiate a curve in the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 4.

James Conner Phelps, 18, of Social Circle, was killed in the single-vehicle wreck on Social Circle-Fairplay Road at about 2 a.m., according to a report by the Monroe Local News website.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Department requested the Georgia State Patrol to investigate the incident on Social Circle-Fairplay Road near Grady Lemons Road, the website reported.

A trooper’s investigation found that Phelps’ black Ford Explorer was traveling west on Social Circle-Fairplay Road when the driver lost control while negotiating a curve, said Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker of the Georgia State Patrol.

“The Explorer left the roadway onto the north shoulder where it struck several trees and a utility pole before coming to final rest,” Thacker said. “The driver succumbed to his injuries on scene.”