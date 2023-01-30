Alcovy student facing weapons charges in filming of video

COVINGTON, Ga. — An Alcovy High student allegedly was holding a stolen handgun when a TikTok video was filmed in a bathroom at the school Jan. 20.

The boy, who was not identified because of his status as a juvenile, was charged with crimes ranging from having a firearm on school grounds to obstructing officers

His alleged action to bring a gun to school to shoot the video led administrators to place the school on lockdown following the late-morning incident at the south Newton school.



An Alcovy school resource officer reported being notified at 11:09 a.m. by two school administrators about a TikTok video being air dropped that showed two students holding a handgun in a boys restroom.

"The administration along with deputies located the students in the TikTok video immediately," the deputy reported.

However, the student who had the handgun in the video did not have it in his possession when he was initially questioned, the officer reported.

Deputies subsequently located a black Springfield Armory 40mm handgun which had been reported stolen in April 2022 from an undisclosed location.

The Newton County School System said in a statement, "Weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited on campus."

"In addition to disciplinary action for violating the student code of conduct, the student in question will also face legal charges.”

The charges against the boy included Bringing a Weapon on School Property, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Reckless Conduct, Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers, and Possession of a Handgun by a Person under 18.

In addition, on the same day, a second student was charged with bringing a weapon on school property after deputies found a six-inch knife in his vehicle, a warrant stated.

Johnnie Ray Scott, 17, was charged with one count of Carrying a Weapon in a School Safety Zone, the warrant stated.

The school system phoned parents to tell them about the lockdown following the discovery of the handgun Jan. 20.

"One student will face both legal charges and school disciplinary action for violating the student code of conduct," NCSS spokesperson Sherri Partee told parents.

"The safety of our students and staff will always be our No. 1 concern. When lockdowns occur, our first priority is to ensure the safety of our school family. We truly appreciate your patience and cooperation today and thank you for your continued support of Alcovy High School."

But some parents wrote on social media they were notified later than they should have been.



