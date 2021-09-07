16 vehicles either stolen or entered in same area of Covington over weekend

COVINGTON, Ga. — Police say young male teens appear to be the perpetrators in a series of nighttime vehicle thefts and burglaries over the Labor Day weekend in southeast Covington.

Covington Police were investigating reports of four vehicles stolen and 12 vehicles entered during the three-day weekend in and near the Covington Place neighborhood.

Capt. Ken Malcom said police recovered two of the four stolen vehicles. A Chevrolet Silverado stolen from Ashley Drive and a Ford Edge stolen from Dearing Street were recovered in the Covington Housing Authority apartment complex on Alcovy Street, he said.

At least three offenders walked through Covington Place and nearby neighborhoods where they entered several unlocked vehicles and took a variety of items of value. All appeared to be young males and "possibly teenagers," Malcom said.

“We are currently working on several leads that will hopefully produce arrests of those involved in these crimes," he said.

"We ask our residents to please remember to secure all items of value and remember to always lock your vehicle before going to bed.”