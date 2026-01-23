The Covington News wins Legacy Business Award

NEWTON COUNTY – On Thursday, Jan. 22, The Covington News received the 2025 Legacy Business Award from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce. This was one of several awards given out at the 75th Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner.

According to an official description of the award, the Legacy Business Award honors businesses that have been a cornerstone in Newton County for over 20 years. They demonstrate “sustained excellence, adaptability and a deep commitment to the community.”

The News’ origin traces back to 1865 when William L. Beebe started the publication as The Georgia Enterprise. After numerous name changes and mergers, the publication became The Covington News in December 1908 under the leadership of editor and publisher Lon L. Flowers.

Current proprietor and publisher Patrick Graham purchased the paper from Morris Newspaper Corp. in September 2017. In September 2024, Graham named Evan Newton the managing editor.

The newspaper is currently made up of six full-time staff and a number of freelancers who contribute to the paper’s photography, articles and graphic design.

“It’s truly an honor to be a recipient of such a prestigious award from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce,” Newton said. “The Covington News strives each and every day to not only be the top news source in Newton County, but to be a resource and good stewards for our community. We hope that everyone keeps supporting The News and local journalism.”