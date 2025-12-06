The Covington News to hold food drive through end of year

In an effort to combat food insecurity, The Covington News is hosting a food drive through the end of 2025.

The News will be accepting donations of unexpired, non-perishable food items until Dec. 31. Some of those items include, but are not limited to:

Boxed milk

Canned meats or peanut butter

Chili or meals in a can

Soups

Pasta/Sauce

Canned Fruits

Canned Vegetables

All items will be donated to the Giving Hands Food Pantry.

As an incentive to donate, each donation trip can be redeemed for one ticket.* These tickets will be placed in a raffle drawing, with the top prize of a free print and digital subscription to The Covington News for one year. Other prizes will also be raffled off in January.

In addition to a ticket entry, everyone who brings in 10 or more items in a single visit can receive $10 off a purchase of a year-long subscription until Dec. 31.

Donations can be dropped off at The News’ office located at 1166 Usher St. NW, Covington, 30014. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (note that the office does close for a lunch hour each day).

*Regardless of the number of items, anything brought by a single person in one visit is considered “one donation” and thus is eligible for one ticket. Donations made on separate days will be considered separate donations and can result in additional ticket entries.