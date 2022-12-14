Covington, county opening warming shelter tonight at church

COVINGTON, Ga. — Beginning tonight, the Covington and Newton County governments are partnering on operation of a warming center for homeless area residents.

The shelter is set to open tonight at Rainbow Covenant Ministries on Hemlock Street in Porterdale, said director Pastor Clara Lett.

Newton County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 6 voted to use $50,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for the shelter's operation by Lett and the Garden of Gethsemane Homeless Shelter. The board's action followed the Covington City Council's Nov. 21 vote to pay $40,000 for its operation.

Lett said she is expecting about 20 will use the shelter. They primarily will travel to the shelter by van from three pickup points at the parking lot of the homeless shelter on Turner Lake Circle, the Covington Gallery shopping center on Turner Lake Road near Access Road, and Repairers of the Breach Thrift Center on Washington Street.

Security will be provided. Those using the shelter will not be asked to leave in the morning if temperatures are in the low 30s. Lett said.

For more information, call 770-787-8519.