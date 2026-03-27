Covington community mourns the loss of Honorary Officer Henry Taylor

The Covington community was shaken up last week when six-year-old Henry Taylor was called back to God.

Henry died on March 16 after a battle with cancer.

Henry’s family shared the news on social media that evening, via the Henry’s Fight Against AML page on Facebook.

“Our hearts are completely broken, but we are so grateful for every moment we had with him,” Henry’s family wrote. “Henry was the bravest, strongest little boy and he fought so hard until the very end.”

Henry was diagnosed with AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia), a blood and bone marrow cancer, in December 2024. He spent the next 15 months fighting the disease.

On Wednesday, Henry’s body was laid to rest. His obituary shares that his parents, Maria and Cody, and brother, Brantley, know Henry’s body may be on Earth, but Henry’s soul is not.

“Henry loved Jesus deeply, and his family takes comfort in the words of Matthew 19:14: Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these,’” per Henry’s obituary.

Henry’s legacy isn’t defined by his struggle. Thanks to the support of his family, he became much more than a child with cancer. "Jedi Henry" - photo by Contributed Photo

With his love of Star Wars, Henry was affectionately called “Jedi Henry” by many who knew and loved him. He also got to follow his dream of becoming a police officer when the Covington Police Department inducted him as an honorary member of their team in October 2025.

Covington Police Chief Brent Fuesting said the department first learned about Henry’s dream of being a police officer through a Facebook post seen by Captain Mike Tinsley.

“Once we learned more about Henry and his situation, the Covington Police Department came together to make his dream a reality,” Fuesting said. “Through that effort, Henry was welcomed into our department as an honorary officer.”

In his first act as a police officer, Henry “arrested” Covington Mayor Fleeta Baggett. The mayor was let go just minutes later, because, according to Henry, “she was a really nice lady.”

Throughout Henry’s battle, he formed a special bond with Baggett. He assisted the mayor in the annual Lighting of the Square ceremony in December 2025, earning the reputation of her personal bodyguard. Alongside his family, Henry met Santa Claus at the Lighting of the Square in 2025. Photo via City of COvington, Facebook. Officer Henry Taylor escorted Santa Claus to the stage for the Lighting of the Square. Photo via City of Covington, Facebook

The community worked to support Henry and his family through Henry’s battle — an effort that has not waned since Henry’s passing.

Covington Police Who Care, Inc. is a nonprofit that supports the City of Covington, its police officers and the broader community. The nonprofit planned a Boston Butt Fundraiser to assist the Taylor Family with medical expenses and other costs.

Though the fundraiser was initiated before Henry passed, it will continue in Henry’s memory.

“Police Who Care, Inc. will still be hosting the Boston Butt Fundraiser to support Henry’s family as they navigate this incredibly difficult time,” the nonprofit wrote on its Facebook page. “The funds raised will now go toward helping with medical expenses and other financial needs.”

Officer Henry’s police family, including Captain Tinsley, will host the Boston Butt sale. The Boston Butts will be $60 each, with pickup planned for April 4 at Legion Field. More information about purchasing a Boston Butt is on the Covington Fuzz Run/Police Who Care, Inc. and Henry’s Fight Against AML Facebook pages.

“This is just one of the ways we are continuing to honor Henry’s legacy and stand with his family—ensuring they feel the full support of the CPD and the community he loved so much,” Fuesting said.