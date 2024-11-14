Newton County holds groundbreaking for SPLOST funded Senior Enrichment Center

NEWTON COUNTY – More than 50 seniors along with Newton County officials and staff gathered at Denny Dobbs Park Tuesday, Nov. 13, to witness the groundbreaking of Newton County’s future senior enrichment center.

The new center, located just off Hwy. 212 on Richard Chapel Road, will provide a more accessible location for people living on the west side of Newton County and will allow additional space for a growing Newton County Senior Services.

“This enrichment center is more than just a building, it is a testament to our community’s commitment to honor and support those that have paved the way for us,” said Newton County chairman Lanier Sims. “Our seniors are the keepers of our history, the mentors of our youth and the backbone of our community. There is no greater indicator of a community’s values than how it treats its seniors. Today we take a step forward to ensuring that our seniors have a special place to enrich their lives, foster friendships and continue to share their wisdom.”

The roughly 11,000-square-foot building featuring meeting spaces, offices and indoor and outdoor activity areas, will be located on five acres. The enrichment center is scheduled to open in September 2025 pending weather and construction delays.

“I would like to thank Newton County and the citizens of Newton County for what you do for our seniors,” said Newton County Senior Services Director Freda Reed. “Thank you for joining us this far on our journey to build facilities in Newton County that are not just buildings but places for seniors to be with their peers while they enjoy recreational and educational opportunities. This has been a long time coming.”

All programs of Newton County Senior Services are currently operated out of the Josephine B. Brown Senior Center at Turner Lake Park, which has undergone two expansions since 2020. Currently, there are 502 members of Newton County Senior Services, up 144 or 29 percent from the number of members when the 2023 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) was approved one year ago.

The building is being funded by $4 million from the 2023 SPLOST.

“The work we do for others is the rent we pay to live on this earth,” county manager Harold Cooper said. “Children model what they see at home and mentees see what I modeled as a mentor. I want to say a special thank you to the foundation of our community, our seniors.

“On behalf of the Newton county government, I would like to thank the community board of commissioners, the community activist and most important of all the foundation of our community, our seniors.”



