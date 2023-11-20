Sinclair at Callaway Farm breaks ground last Thursday

Growth is continuing to take place in Covington, and adding to it is the development of the new living facility, the Sinclair at Callaway Farm.

Several elected officials and leaders from the Brook Farm Group and Emory Equity broke ground on the new complex on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The 388-unit multifamily community is located on City Pond Rd near the Covington Town Center. The project is set to contain two “town and country” styled neighborhoods with 11 residential buildings as well as a 9,000-square-foot clubhouse, a resort pool, a two-story gym, co-working spaces and other amenities.

“The Sinclair at Callaway Farm will address the growing demand for high-quality rental communities in a dynamic, growing Atlanta submarket,” said Peter DiCorpo, co-founder and chief operating officer of Brook Farm Group. “With 10,000 new jobs coming to the Covington area within the next three to five years, this is an exciting opportunity to participate in the thoughtful transformation of this vibrant community while also preserving its historic charm and character.”

Co-founder and chief information officer of Brook Farm Group, Eric Hade also shared about the opportunity this new living community will provide for both longtime citizens and new citizens of Covington.

“The goal here is really to provide folks that currently live in Covington that may have lived here for 20 or 30 years and folks who might be moving here for some of those job opportunities with an attractive, very high end rental option,” Hade said.

The name Sinclair at Callaway is in honor of the Callaway family who have been immersed in the area for many decades. Arthur Lynn, a managing partner at Emory equity spoke about the significance behind the name and how it will propel Covington forward.

“We’ve incorporated a sense of history and connection to the Callaway family and to the farm and to Covington, that’s going to make this a special place to live,” Lynn said. “This is going to be a premier development in the entire metro-area, so thank you very much to Covington and the Callaway family for this opportunity.”

City of Covington mayor Steve Horton was also in attendance for the groundbreaking and recognized everyone involved with the project.

“I want to say thank you to Emory Equity and Brook Farm Group for your long-term vision and the multi-million dollar investment that’s being made here on this site that will stand here for decades to come,” Horton said. “Y’all made a vision a reality.”

The Sinclair at Callaway Farm is expected to be completed by 2025.



