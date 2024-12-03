Kregg Lumpkin named Newton County Fire Services Deputy Chief of Operations

NEWTON COUNTY – Newton County Fire Services has announced the promotion of Kregg Lumpkin to the role of Deputy Chief of Operations, effective Dec. 3, 2024. Lumpkin was the Division Chief of Training since 2021.

Lumpkin’s journey to Deputy Chief took many turns after graduating from the University of Georgia. He played five years in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants before retiring from football in 2013.

After the NFL, Lumpkin joined Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services as a firefighter and paramedic in 2016 and began working part-time with Newton County in 2018.

Lumpkin will now oversee the department’s daily operations and training section, including managing staffing and response strategies and ensuring the highest service delivery standards in his role as Deputy Chief of Operations. He will also play a key role in developing operational plans and coordinating efforts across NCFS fire stations to continue to meet the growing needs of Newton County.

“Kregg’s leadership style reflects a dedication to our team's professional development and our community's well-being,” said Newton County Fire Chief Royce Turner. “He is well-respected by his peers, and I am confident that his strategic vision and hands-on approach will strengthen our fire service operations as we move forward.”



