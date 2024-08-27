K-9 Bolt officially retires; reunited with handler following controversy

NEWTON COUNTY – A K-9 with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) has been reunited with his former handler.

The NCSO announced on Tuesday that K-9 Bolt has retired from the agency, effective immediately. This means that Bolt and his handler Ezekiel Walker have been reunited following an internal controversy that separated the pair temporarily.

According to a prior statement released on Aug. 23 from the NCSO, Walker – a former deputy with the agency – resigned “without proper notice” on July 22 and was subsequently sworn in the same day at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

“We understand the concern surrounding the future of K-9 Bolt following his handler’s abrupt resignation from the Office of the Sheriff,” per NCSO’s statement. “While we were not given the proper amount of time to work out the details on our end regarding Bolt’s retirement, we have remained committed to doing what’s best for the K-9 to ensure he lives his best life.

The NCSO added, “The agency did receive information that Deputy Walker and Bolt were hired on as a team, which was later founded [sic] to be untrue by our Internal Affairs Division.”

This left questions on whether Bolt would remain as a K-9 with the NCSO or stay with Walker.

Walker refuted a portion of the NCSO’s statement on his personal social media account, stating he did turn in two-week notice but that it was not accepted.

“I asked what do I do about my K-9 partner Bolt. He [Captain Tom Kunz] said that it was already discussed that they would retire him and I could keep him,” Walker said via Facebook. “So my question is, how did I leave "abruptly" when plans were already made to retire him? I turned in a 2 week notice and it was NOT accepted!!!!!”

A screenshot dated July 21 from major Sammy Banks shows that the agency accepted Walker’s immediate resignation.

Photo courtesy of Ezekiel Walker, Facebook.



Walker claimed he was later told to temporarily surrender Bolt to the NCSO while waiting to hear back from Sheriff Ezell Brown. But according to Walker, Brown never got back in touch with him.

The former NCSO deputy then outlined how he turned over Bolt.

“[Crystal] Albright said that I would meet with the Sheriff that Friday when I turn K-9 Bolt in to them. When we got to the sheriff's office I spoke with Ms Albright who said that the Sheriff was not there and I would have to speak with him some other time,” Walker said. “I was then told to turn K9 Bolt over to another handler. The Handler put him in his patrol car and drove off.”

The initial statement from NCSO said that Brown and the NCSO would make sure that Bolt would eventually return with his family following Walker’s resignation.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown had every intent to ensure Bolt remains with his family, but it has to be done in the proper manner, as stated in a conversation between the Sheriff and Deputy Walker’s wife,” the statement read.

Bolt was then reportedly kenneled and examined to determine his future as a police K-9, whether in Newton County or in Henry County.

“Bolt was taken to a local vet to determine the status of his health and condition as a working police dog,” the statement read. “It was determined he still had over a year worth of life in him to work as a police dog.

“Deputy Walker’s wife did offer to purchase Bolt, but at this time, we believe it is in the best interest of the K-9 to continue out his police work and serve his community. We are working with the Henry County PD to reunite Bolt with his handler through the agency, and we are ensuring the release of the K-9 to the PD will have no liability on our agency.”

This statement led to outcry on social media, with many condemning the actions taken by the NCSO.

However, just four days after the initial statement, the agency announced Bolt’s retirement and return to the Walker family.

“K-9 Bolt has officially retired and is now in the care of the Walker family. Sheriff Ezell Brown and the entire Newton County Sheriff's Office extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who reached out with support and personal concerns regarding Bolt,” the announcement read. While every concern was understood, the necessary protocols had to be followed.

“Additionally, the NCSO had Bolt examined by a local veterinarian before transferring his care to the Walker family, and he was confirmed to be in good health. There are no remaining vet bills for Bolt's care. We wish K-9 Bolt a happy and well-deserved retirement.”

Walker also expressed his excitement on social media about the reuniting between himself and Bolt.

“Bolt is back home!!!! Thank God!!!! He was turned over to us this [Aug. 26] afternoon!!! Words can not explain how glad we are that he's back!,” Walker said. “We want to thank EVERYONE that has supported us in getting him back! We appreciate ALL of the calls, messages, posts, and comments!

“The community really supported and backed us and we FELT it… I have never been through anything like this in my life and I'm truly grateful for all the support.”



