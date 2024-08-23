NCSO addresses concerns with the future of K-9 Bolt

The following statement was sent to The Covington News from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

We understand the concern surrounding the future of K-9 Bolt following his handler’s abrupt resignation from the Office of the Sheriff. While we were not given the proper amount of time to work out the details on our end regarding Bolt’s retirement, we have remained committed to doing what’s best for the K-9 to ensure he lives his best life.

Deputy Ezekiel Walker resigned without proper notice on July 22, 2024. He was sworn in at the Henry County Police Department on July 22, 2024. During the time of his resignation, the Uniform Patrol Division Captain began crafting a letter to retire K-9 Bolt from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. An expert did call to express their concern on Bolt’s health and well-being, and they expressed their concerns on keeping Bolt with the family. Sheriff Ezell Brown had every intent to ensure Bolt remains with his family, but it has to be done in the proper manner, as stated in a conversation between the Sheriff and Deputy Walker’s wife. Sheriff Brown has not avoided any communications with the family.

The agency did receive information that Deputy Walker and Bolt were hired on as a team, which was later founded to be untrue by our Internal Affairs Division. Bolt was taken to a local vet to determine the status of his health and condition as a working police dog. It was determined he still had over a year worth of life in him to work as a police dog.

Deputy Walker’s wife did offer to purchase Bolt, but at this time, we believe it is in the best interest of the K-9 to continue out his police work and serve his community. We are working with the Henry County PD to reunite Bolt with his handler through the agency, and we are ensuring the release of the K-9 to the PD will have no liability on our agency.

This event is being handled by our Internal Affairs Division and Human Resources. At this time, there has been no further contact between the Walker family and the Office of the Sheriff.