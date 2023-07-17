Justin Hipps announces his intention to run for Newton County Sheriff

NEWTON COUNTY - Justin Hipps, a well versed and experienced law enforcement officer, announced today his intention to run for Newton County Sheriff in 2024.

Said Hipps, “While an official announcement to launch my campaign is planned for the near future, with the current news of yet another reported tragedy involving the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, this time being an alleged rape committed by a Deputy, I just simply could not sit on the sidelines any longer. Every day, I see firsthand the complete failure of leadership from our current Sheriff. Due to the Sheriff’s lack of commitment, accountability and proper oversight, the citizens of Newton County do not get the services they are entitled to receive nor the level or quality of public safety they deserve. It’s time for a change."

“The people of Newton County deserve better. We need new leadership in the Sheriff’s Office to provide effective law enforcement to keep our families safe and secure. That’s why I plan to run for Sheriff. Protecting and serving the people has been my life’s calling since I started in law enforcement 18 years ago. My extensive experience in law enforcement has prepared me to take on the responsibilities of Sheriff. I plan to restore public trust and provide the leadership that the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Newton County deserve.

“Again, a formal announcement will be coming soon, and I look forward to talking more about my record, experience, and plans for the Sheriff’s Office in order to earn the trust and support of the people of Newton County,” concluded Hipps.

MORE ABOUT JUSTIN HIPPS

Justin Hipps has spent his 18-year career working in law enforcement. He got his start with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office in 2006. While on patrol, Justin became a Field Training Officer responsible for training newly hired officers. He was promoted to the rank of Corporal on Patrol, where he was responsible for supervising deputies during daily patrol operations. He was then tasked with taking command of the Crime Suppression Unit, which focused on street-level narcotics, robberies, and burglaries. Justin also served the community as a SWAT operator for 5 years and helped federal task force units with drug investigations and warrant apprehensions.

Justin went on to spend nearly 10 years with the Lawrenceville Police Department, where he spent most of that time as a Detective, investigating crimes from basic thefts to homicides. He was also assigned to the Gwinnett Metro Task Force, where he worked undercover drug and prostitution investigations. Justin was ultimately promoted to Sergeant, where he managed patrol operations, assisted with budgeting and finance, fleet operations, and soon became the Field Training Coordinator.

During his career, Justin has received extensive training in criminal investigations. His specialized training includes advanced investigation techniques in homicides, robberies, sexual assaults, and shooting incident reconstructions. Along with the extensive training in investigations, Justin has received numerous hours of training in supervision and management techniques.

Justin is working as an Investigator for the District Attorney in Newton County, where he manages investigations when officers make arrests within Newton. He assists prosecutors with prosecuting defendants and conducts training for the Newton County Sheriff and District Attorney offices.

Justin grew up in Newton County. His family owned numerous businesses within the county, including the Rollin Wheels Skating Rink. His late mother, Cathy Hipps, was involved with and worked at the Chamber of Commerce and the County Recreation Department. His late father, Mike Hipps, or “Coach Mike,” spent years teaching kids’ baseball and football in the County Recreation Department. Justin and his family have dedicated their lives to progressing the citizens of Newton County. He and his wife Kara have been proud to call Newton County home for the last 30-plus years. He firmly believes that living in a community where your family is safe and where we can trust law enforcement to get the job done is a fundamental right.

Justin Hipps has devoted his career to protecting people on the frontlines of law enforcement. He is ready to do the same as our Sheriff. Justin will put his experience and commitment to work to provide new and real leadership that actually protects the people of Newton County.



