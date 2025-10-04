JDA to hire consultant to help develop emergency services plan

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — After abandoning an in-house effort initiated some months ago to develop a fire and emergency services plan for the Stanton Springs industrial and mixed-use project near Social Circle — where various industrial uses present firefighting and other emergency service challenges — the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties, which oversees Stanton Springs, has moved a step closer to hiring a consultant to guide the process.

At their Sept. 23 meeting, JDA members learned that, after a lengthy search, a consultant had been found, and was prepared to assist the JDA at a proposed cost of $85,120.

The consultant was not named for the public during the authority meeting, and authority members opted to wait until next month’s meeting, after they’ve had time to review the consultant’s multiple-page proposal, before making any decision.

Bob Hughes, a Morgan County representative on the JDA, reminded his authority colleagues that the current occupants of Stanton Springs, which include a Meta data center and Takeda, a pharmaceuticals manufacturer, soon to be joined by operations of electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian, each will have specific needs in terms of fire protection and emergency services.

One thing the consultant, if hired, will do, Hughes said, is work with the four JDA counties and their fire departments to determine how the diverse needs for emergency services in Stanton Springs can best be handled.

Once that work is done, Hughes explained, the JDA will get a set of recommendations on strategies for adequately serving Stanton Springs’ fire and emergency service needs. According to information from the JDA meeting, the consultant has done previous work in Georgia, including time in Newton County.

Moore House demolition

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the JDA accepted a bid of $47,000 — with the addition of 10% in contingency funding, if needed — for demolition of the Moore House on the Stanton Springs property, the cleanup of 17 acres surrounding it, and other work.

The $47,000 bid, from Lead Foot Mulching & Grading in Social Circle, was the lowest of two proposals submitted for the work.

Demolition of the unoccupied house, which has become a hazard in recent years, is part of preparing the tract for future development within Stanton Springs.

In addition to the demolition, Lead Foot will cut and mulch surrounding acreage, erect a pole barn and a two-vehicle garage, and install a concrete driveway.

The tract will “be much more presentable” to potential industrial tenants once the work is done, according to Shane Short, president and CEO of the Development Authority of Walton County.

Short also told the JDA that there has been “a lot of activity” in terms of interest in the 88-acre Moore House site from potential occupants.

“I think once we get it cleaned up, it’ll show even better,” Short said.

While the JDA will be spending $47,000 to improve the site, that total is balanced against the $70,000 the authority earned from Piedmont Timber in Monroe, which was awarded a contract earlier this year for harvesting timber from the site.

Georgia Power agreement

Also at the Sept. 23 meeting, the JDA unanimously approved a contract with Georgia Power under which the utility company will maintain up to 49 light poles, with a total of 51 lights, to be installed at Interstate 20 and Old Mill Road.

The contract will cost $12,240 annually, to be paid in monthly installments, and will run for two years.