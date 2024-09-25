Election preview: Four local races will be up for grabs in November

NEWTON COUNTY – In just six weeks time, voters will spring to the ballot box and decide the outcomes of who gets elected into office.

While a Presidential election is on the horizon, four local offices are up for grabs as well.





Sheriff







In perhaps the most contentious race of the four, longtime sheriff Ezell Brown will look to seek re-election against Justin Hipps.

Brown (D) has served as sheriff since 2009, once again running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Hipps (R) ran unopposed in the Republican primary. He currently works as an investigator for the Newton County District Attorney’s Office.

Hipps has consistently been outspoken about his thoughts on Brown’s leadership. He has shared his thoughts online through videos and other social media posts throughout his campaign.

“Every day, I see firsthand our current Sheriff's complete failure of leadership,” Hipps said via his campaign website. “Due to the Sheriff’s lack of commitment, accountability, and proper oversight, the citizens of Newton County do not get the services they are entitled to or the level or quality of public safety they deserve. Our families deserve to be safe, and it’s time for a change.”

Brown has also been vocal on social media regarding the way Hipps has proceeded with his campaign.

“Since 2008, I have never faced an opponent in the race for Newton County Sheriff who has disrespected the Office of the Sheriff in the ways Justin Hipps has in the 2024 race,” Brown said in a November 2023 Facebook post. “How can one make numerous attempts to tear down the professional agency that they are not only seeking office to lead but also currently work in conjunction with as an investigator for the Newton County District Attorney's Office? His attitude is not only unprofessional as a candidate for the Office of the Sheriff but also as a DA's Office investigator.”

District 1 (Board of Commissioners)

This race will be decided between incumbent Stan Edwards and Denise Williams.

Edwards (R) has served in this seat since 2017. He has also served as vice-chair, and at one point, a fill-in chair while current suspended chairman Marcello Banes was not allowed to serve in office.

The current District 1 representative works as a branch manager at Jones, Ewing, Dobbs & Tamplin Insurance.

Edwards ran unopposed in the Republican primary in May.

Williams (D) is a longtime community activist who has been active in the Newton County political scene for many years. She is a close associate of District 3 commissioner Alana Sanders.

Like Edwards, Williams ran unopposed in the Democratic primary in May.

District 5 (Board of Commissioners)





District 5 will see a new person take office as a result of the November election, as incumbent Ronnie Cowan opted not to seek re-election.

Facing off for this seat will be LeAnne Long and Tiijon DaCosta Sr.

Long (R) defeated challenger and former chairman Keith Ellis to win the Republican primary back in May. She currently works as the broker/owner of RE/MAX Around Atlanta East.

DaCosta (D) ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. He serves as the Region 1 transportation specialist for DeKalb County School District.

It is not clear if either candidate has any prior political office experience.

Coroner

Incumbent Tommy Davis and Kimberly Griggs will vie for the coroner seat. Davis (R) has served as coroner multiple times since 2008. In 2020, Davis lost to Democratic challenger Dorothea Bailey-Butts, but retook the position after Bailey-Butts resigned five months into her term.

Griggs (D) will represent the Democratic side of the ballot after defeating challenger Gabriel White in the Democratic primary. She is currently the funeral director of Levett Gregory B and Sons Funeral Home.





Important election dates





Here are some important dates for this year’s election.

Must be registered to vote by: Oct. 7

Early voting starts: Oct. 15

Must request an absentee ballot by: Oct. 25

Election Day: Nov. 5

To check your voter registration status, voting precinct and all other important election matters, visit: https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/



