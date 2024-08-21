County will not pay Marcello Banes’ legal fees after commissioners vote

Taxpayers were pleased during Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting when the board voted “no” to paying suspended chairman Marcello Banes’ legal fees. Banes – who is facing several federal criminal charges – made a request to the board for the county to cover his legal defense on Aug. 2, according to a letter obtained by The Covington News. The letter dated Aug. 6 from the law office of Jarrard and Davis and county attorney Patrick Jaugstetter outlined the legalities behind this request. According to the letter, Georgia law does authorize a county to adopt policies at a local level that could cover legal fees against civil or criminal cases. However, Newton County does not have a general policy.