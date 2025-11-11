County approves Fire Marshal position, discusses other NCFS needs

NEWTON COUNTY—The creation of a full-time fire marshal position was approved unanimously by the Newton County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 4.

According to Interim County Manager James Brown, this role is currently merged with the deputy chief of administration at Newton County Fire Services (NCFS).

“What we would like to do is separate those two positions to where you have the deputy chief of administration and a fire marshal separately,” Brown said.

The new role’s salary will be funded by combining two other positions, Brown added, so tapping into the budget is not necessary.

District 5 Commissioner LeAnne Long, who has remained vocal about improving NCFS since she assumed office in January, said this new role is much needed.

“We have to have a fire marshal,” Long said. “We are too big of a county not to have a fire marshal.”

According to the meeting agenda, the fire marshal’s duties will include overseeing and enhancing fire protection, inspection, plan review and investigation services.

No information about who might be a candidate for this role is available.

While on the topic, Long mentioned her desire to give further attention to fire services.

“I’d like to find out where we are on the pay scale for the firefighters here in Newton County,” Long said. “We did that back in February, something with that, and we were supposed to have information and get that done as part of a study. Cause we are losing firefighters left and right, and we cannot keep them because they are being dragged to other counties…We’re wasting our money if we’re training everybody then they’re hauling and going somewhere else.”

District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson voiced his agreement with Long. He also expressed his belief that Fire Station 1 had no separate bunks and bathrooms for female firefighters.

“I think that needs to be addressed ASAP,” Henderson said. “Cause I would hate for my daughter who – if I had one – was a firefighter, a being put into a station with guys, and you didn't have separate barracks for the women and separate shower facilities for the women.”