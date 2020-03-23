By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Social Circle calls emergency meeting
The Social Circle City Council is expected to declare an emergency related to the coronavirus outbreak during a special called meeting Monday night.
David Keener Takes Oath
Mayor David Keener takes his oath of office Monday night, Jan. 13, 2020, in Social Circle, Ga. His wife, Penny, holds a Bible while Judge Bruce Wright administers the oath.
David Clemons
Updated: March 23, 2020, 12:24 p.m.

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle City Council will practice social distancing when it holds an emergency called meeting Monday night.

According to an agenda posted Monday morning, Mayor David Keener, council members and city staff will comply with guidelines by keeping their distance during the meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Although the meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at 138 E. Hightower Trail, citizens may take part from a safe distance through Facebook Live on the city’s page.

There’s a brief agenda. Leaders will consider emergency ordinances related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Loganville City Council had a similar meeting earlier Monday, declaring a local emergency.