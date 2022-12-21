Newton County offering housing, utility assistance for COVID-harmed households

COVINGTON, Ga. — The county government is now offering a program that can provide rental, mortgage and utility assistance for eligible households harmed by COVID-19 within Newton County.
Applications became available beginning Monday, Dec. 19, for the county's COVID-19 Emergency Rental, Mortgage, and Utility Assistance (NC-ERAP) Program.
The program is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan (ARPA) and administered by the county's ARPA consultants.
Eligible renters and mortgage households must meet the following conditions:
• The household income is less than 80% of the Area Median Income.
• Those in the household have qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the COVID-19 outbreak; and
• Those in the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability by being past due on utilities, rent or mortgage.
Those who are not eligible include:
• Households that have incomes above 80% of Area Median Income.
• Households that cannot show a “COVID-19 hardship” (outlined above) or risk of homelessness or housing instability.
• Renter or Mortgage households that are not behind on either rent or utility bills.
Online applications may be made via secure portal at https://newtoncountygaerap.com/register.
The Area Median Income level is defined as being $96,400 within the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA, HUD Metro Fair Market Rents (FMR) Area.
For more information call the NC-ERAP Help Line at 770-708-6888 or email newtoncountyERAP@iparametricsds.com.
Tenants, mortgagees and landlords also can apply at the following public computer labs:
• Newton County Senior Center, 6183 Turner Lake Road, Covington; Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Newton County Judicial Center Law Library, 1132 Usher St., Covington; Monday through Thursday, 8-10 a.m., 3-5 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Eligible applicants may receive:
• A maximum of eight months of rent, two of which can be for future rents and six months for rent in arrears;
• A maximum of three months of mortgage payments in arrears and one month for future payment;
• Utility payments in arrears for a maximum of:
— $2,500 for more than five people,
— $2,000 for three to four people,
— $1,500 for one to two people.
Documentation required from tenants and homeowners includes:
• Completed NC-ERAP tenant/homeowner application.
• Copy of state ID or passport for each adult in the household (with proof of residency if address does not match the unit).
• Most current copy of lease agreement in tenant’s name (if a written lease was completed).
• Most recent delinquent mortgage statement showing past due balance. (mortgagees)
• All available proof of earned and unearned income for adult household members that live at the property and that are over the age of 18
• Household income/benefits (unemployment, SSI, etc.) for one month, OR
• Copy of submitted 2021 IRS form 1040 (first two pages) OR
• Food Assistance Program Notice of Case Action form.
• Copy of most recent past due utility statements the tenant/homeowner is responsible for, if applicable
Landlords will need to provide:
• Completed NC-ERAP Landlord Application
• Copy of the lease (if a written lease was completed)
• Copy of the deed (Proof of ownership)
• Ledger showing tenant’s past due payments
• W-9
• Verification of court costs, if applicable.
Note that a landlord cannot receive assistance if the tenant does not register and provide all needed documentation.
