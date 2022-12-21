Newton County offering housing, utility assistance for COVID-harmed households

COVINGTON, Ga. — The county government is now offering a program that can provide rental, mortgage and utility assistance for eligible households harmed by COVID-19 within Newton County.

Applications became available beginning Monday, Dec. 19, for the county's COVID-19 Emergency Rental, Mortgage, and Utility Assistance (NC-ERAP) Program.

The program is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan (ARPA) and administered by the county's ARPA consultants.

Eligible renters and mortgage households must meet the following conditions:



• The household income is less than 80% of the Area Median Income.

• Those in the household have qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the COVID-19 outbreak; and

• Those in the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability by being past due on utilities, rent or mortgage.

Those who are not eligible include:



• Households that have incomes above 80% of Area Median Income.

• Households that cannot show a “COVID-19 hardship” (outlined above) or risk of homelessness or housing instability.

• Renter or Mortgage households that are not behind on either rent or utility bills.

Online applications may be made via secure portal at https://newtoncountygaerap.com/register.

The Area Median Income level is defined as being $96,400 within the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA, HUD Metro Fair Market Rents (FMR) Area.

For more information call the NC-ERAP Help Line at 770-708-6888 or email newtoncountyERAP@iparametricsds.com.

Tenants, mortgagees and landlords also can apply at the following public computer labs:



• Newton County Senior Center, 6183 Turner Lake Road, Covington; Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Newton County Judicial Center Law Library, 1132 Usher St., Covington; Monday through Thursday, 8-10 a.m., 3-5 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eligible applicants may receive:

• A maximum of eight months of rent, two of which can be for future rents and six months for rent in arrears;

• A maximum of three months of mortgage payments in arrears and one month for future payment;

• Utility payments in arrears for a maximum of:

— $2,500 for more than five people,

— $2,000 for three to four people,

— $1,500 for one to two people.

Documentation required from tenants and homeowners includes:

• Completed NC-ERAP tenant/homeowner application.

• Copy of state ID or passport for each adult in the household (with proof of residency if address does not match the unit).

• Most current copy of lease agreement in tenant’s name (if a written lease was completed).

• Most recent delinquent mortgage statement showing past due balance. (mortgagees)

• All available proof of earned and unearned income for adult household members that live at the property and that are over the age of 18

• Household income/benefits (unemployment, SSI, etc.) for one month, OR

• Copy of submitted 2021 IRS form 1040 (first two pages) OR

• Food Assistance Program Notice of Case Action form.

• Copy of most recent past due utility statements the tenant/homeowner is responsible for, if applicable

Landlords will need to provide:

• Completed NC-ERAP Landlord Application

• Copy of the lease (if a written lease was completed)

• Copy of the deed (Proof of ownership)

• Ledger showing tenant’s past due payments

• W-9

• Verification of court costs, if applicable.

Note that a landlord cannot receive assistance if the tenant does not register and provide all needed documentation.

For more information or issues with registration, contact the NC-ERAP Help Line at 770-708-6888 or email newtoncountyERAP@iparametricsds.com.

