Twelve ‘Big Ideas’ presented in Covington’s tentative Downtown Master Plan
downtown master plan 8 areas
In a draft plan presented on Feb. 12, eight areas were identified as possible avenues for redevelopment outside of the Square area. Photo via City of Covington.
The City of Covington is approaching the closing stages of its Downtown Master Plan.