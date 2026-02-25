Twelve ‘Big Ideas’ presented in Covington’s tentative Downtown Master Plan In a draft plan presented on Feb. 12, eight areas were identified as possible avenues for redevelopment outside of the Square area. Photo via City of Covington. The City of Covington is approaching the closing stages of its Downtown Master Plan. Latest Social Circle faces possible decertification over annexation Covington awarded $12 million loan for wastewater treatment infrastructure GDOT closing portion of Emory Street for 150 days Social Circle meets with Department of Homeland Security about ICE detention center specifics