Thousands pack the Square on July 3 for Covington's annual celebration

The Covington Square was packed full of patriots last Thursday evening, who were delighted to celebrate Independence Day with live music, fireworks and fellowship.

City Councilwoman/Mayor Pro-Tem Kim Johnson and County Commissioner/Vice Chair Demond Mason kicked off the evening with customary remarks, welcoming all to the annual Independence in the Park celebration.

“Today, we take this time to honor the spirit of freedom, community and country,” Mason said. “...But most of all, let’s celebrate the unity that makes Newton County and the city of Covington such a special place to call home!”

Though this year’s festivities took place on the evening of July 3 instead of the usual July 4, the Square was nonetheless packed to the brim, with more and more people arriving as the night continued.

People started to pile into the Square well before sundown. Though the festivities did not officially kick off until 8 p.m., there were eager families set up on the Square hours ahead of time.

“I’m pleased with the turnout,” Johnson said. “There’s a great turnout as far as the community goes, and prayerfully, we have a great and safe time.”

Johnson and Mason were two of several local government officials who mingled throughout the celebration. City Councilman Travis Moore, City Councilman Jared Rutberg, Interim County Commissioner Andre Cooper, Sheriff Ezell Brown and Interim Covington Police Chief Brent Fuesting,

As the sun set over the city, a band called “September in the Park” led the charge, delivering covers of familiar hits and keeping the energy vibrant and alive in the Square.

As night fell and the time for the highly anticipated fireworks drew nearer, the band took a moment to recognize any veterans and active duty military in attendance. They played a pair of American classics just as the fireworks show kicked off: “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless the USA.”

Fireworks exploded across the night sky for nearly half an hour as awestruck families applauded and cheered. The Square erupted as colors burst across the sky and every person’s neck craned upward for the best glimpse.

Though the event did not take place entirely without a hitch, the evening did succeed in celebrating the birth of America and giving Covington the chance to display its fierce patriotism.