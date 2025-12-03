Taylor Morris wins runoff race for Social Circle Board of Education Chair

Editor's Note: The Covington News has reached out to Taylor Morris for comment and has not heard back at this time. The story will be updated if a comment is returned.

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Incumbent Taylor Morris has secured another term as chair of the Social Circle City Schools Board of Education.





Morris won in a Dec. 2 runoff election after earning 52.15% of the votes. According to the unofficial and incomplete results* provided by the Walton County Elections Office, Morris earned 352 votes.

Her opponent in the runoff, Chadwick McGuire, received 323 votes (47.85%).

A total of 675 votes were cast: 299 made in the advance voting period, 369 live at the polls on Dec. 2 and seven absentee ballots sent in by mail. McGuire outnumbered Morris on the day-of voting in a 202-167 margin. But Morris had the edge in advance voting with 189 votes to McGuire’s 117.

A local real estate agent and mother of children enrolled in Social Circle City Schools, Morris has served as chair since August 2023. The board appointed her in a unanimous vote after the resignation of her predecessor, John Callahan.

Morris, the incumbent to the seat, was initially challenged by both McGuire and Seneca Ellison. On Election Day in early November, Morris secured 439 votes to McGuire’s 434, with Ellison trailing at 69.

To claim the victory, a single candidate needed to secure over the 50% mark. With Ellison receiving some moderate support, no candidate hit the required threshold, leading to Tuesday’s runoff.

*All election results remain ‘unofficial and incomplete’ until they are certified, as is procedure.