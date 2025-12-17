Susie Keck signs off as city councilwoman

Though the Dec. 15 Covington City Council meeting was like most others in that it had its fair share of impassioned conversation and strong opinions, there was an unignorable elephant in the room: It was Councilwoman Susie Keck’s final meeting.

Keck has served on the Covington City Council for eight years. In her two terms, she steadfastly represented the people of Covington and of her ward. Hardly a meeting passed where Keck did not speak on some topic to some extent, which is exactly what constituents require of a representative.

Ahead of her final meeting as a council member, Keck posted a statement to Facebook expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to represent the people of her city.

“Serving this community has been one of the great honors of my life,” Keck wrote. “Covington is a remarkable city full of promise, full of spirit, and full of people who genuinely care about one another.”

Keck told The Covington News in July that her decision not to run for reelection this year stemmed from her belief in term limits for local government. She campaigned for a two-term limit for city council members and stood by that belief as her eight-year mark approached.

But Keck’s governmental philosophies were not the sole factor in her decision to open a new chapter.

“Losing my husband of 51 years on April 14th was the most difficult moment I have ever faced,” Keck wrote on Facebook. “In the months that followed, I made the decision to move to North Carolina to be close to my son and his family, who have been a tremendous source of comfort and strength.”

At the final Covington City Council meeting of 2025, each sitting council member offered some heartfelt words for Keck. They also presented her with a bouquet and a small gift to express their gratitude and say goodbye.

Though Keck was not the longest tenured council member when her term came up, she had held the role long enough that many people had come to lean on her for advice and direction.

“Susie’s been very helpful to me,” said Mayor Fleeta Baggett. “And it’s been a lot. They don’t hand you a book when you get to be mayor to tell you what to do. You have to figure it out…Susie—and her husband John—were very helpful to me when I first stepped into this arena.”

When Keck spoke in her council member comments on Monday evening, she offered some words of advice to her successor, Councilman-elect Dwayne Turner, whom she watched be sworn in just an hour earlier. Susie Keck speaks with her successor, Dwayne Turner, following her final meeting as a member of the Covington City Council. - photo by Kate Verity

“Eight years flies by,” Keck said. “And Dwayne, I wish you the best. I’m sure that you’ll continue to do the work of the city and do it well. We’re a great group, we represent all different types of people, and compromise is the key word.”

Keck signed off her time serving as a member of the Covington City Council with a final, sincere statement:

“Thank you for allowing me to serve you.”