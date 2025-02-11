Social Circle Opt Out Notice

The Mayor and Council of Social Circle intends to opt out of the statewide adjusted base year ad valorem homestead exemption for the City of Social Circle. All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearing on this matter to be held at 138 E Hightower Trail, Social Circle, GA 30025 (Community Room) on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 11:00AM. Times and places of additional public hearings on this matter are at 138 E Hightower Trail, Social Circle, GA 30025 (Community Room) on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 6:30PM and Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 6:30PM.