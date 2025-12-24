Social Circle approves parks and recreation master plan, Nathan Boyd signs off

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. – The Social Circle City Council gave its unanimous approval last Tuesday, Dec. 16 to a wide-ranging master plan for parks and recreation.

The ambitious plan, which city officials have indicated could change over time, and will be pursued as funds become available, was developed with community feedback, and included an assessment of current conditions and a look at long-term needs. The result is a plan “offering a vision for how parks, trails, and recreation facilities can continue to support the city’s quality of life as it grows,” the city noted in plan documentation.

Broadly speaking, the 180-page plan, as described in city documentation, “emphasizes enhancing existing facilities, creating new opportunities for recreation and gathering, and strengthening connections between neighborhoods, schools, and public spaces.”

Among the specifics of the plan, which includes spaces for walking, gathering and other passive recreational activities, are numerous active recreational improvements, such as upgrading the baseball facilities at Burks Field, installation of a splash pad at Friendship Park, and a wellness loop with exercise stations at Veterans Park.

Other features of the massive master plan include a walking path with interpretive signage to take people through the history of the city, an environmental learning center, a community garden, and public art installations.

Boyd bid farewell

In other council business Tuesday, District 3 Councilman Nathan Boyd, who opted not to seek reelection in Nov. 4 balloting, was bid farewell by Mayor David Keener. Keener thanked Boyd “for your friendship and your service to this community.”

Boyd, a pastor at Church at the Grove in nearby Walnut Grove, was appointed to the city council in April 2021 before being elected to a full term in November of that year. Prior to serving on the council, Boyd chaired the city’s Main Street Commission.

Boyd was unanimously appointed by the council to fill the then-unexpired term of Councilman Charlie Akin, who resigned from office in January of 2021, citing family health issues.

Boyd was among the citizens who filed letters with the city indicating an interest in serving on the council.

In the November election, Boyd’s seat went by default to the only qualifier for the post, Adam Edgar Conavay. A financial systems manager with United Parcel Service, Conavay is a 20-year resident of Social Circle. He and his wife have two children – one in college, and the other at Social Circle High School.

During campaign season, Conavay said one of his goals for serving on the council is to boost in-person public engagement at meetings, as a counter to the social media chatter that often defines public discourse.

More broadly, Conavay said he would like to see the city chart a course “to preserve the small-town feel while bringing in that light industry tax base to help prop up the initiatives we want to do.”

Animal control amendments

Also at Tuesday’s voting meeting, the last regularly scheduled council session for 2025, the council unanimously approved significant amendments to the city’s animal control regulations.

Prior to council discussion and the council’s eventual vote, Social Circle City manager Eric Taylor explained that the change was needed to bring the city’s regulations into conformance with Walton County’s animal control regulations, since the county provides animal control services within the Social Circle city limits.

Among other things, the amended rules provide a detailed definition of what constitutes a “public nuisance animal,” noting that animals can be considered a nuisance if they are repeatedly found wandering, are kept in unsanitary conditions, damage property other than their owners’ property, or is a dog that is continuously barking or howling.

Penalties under terms of the new ordinance for having a public nuisance animal can include having the animal spayed or neutered at the owner’s expense.

The amended ordinance also includes a section addressing the classification and handling of dogs deemed to be vicious or dangerous, including the right of the owner of a dog deemed to be vicious or dangerous to appeal that determination.