Scott Gaither departs Social Circle Planning Commission

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. – Social Circle Planning Commission Chairman Scott Gaither announced at the end of the group’s Dec. 18, 2025 meeting that it would be his last planning commission meeting, closing out 16 years of service that began just three years after he and his wife moved to Social Circle.

In a brief interview after the meeting, Gaither said he had simply opted not to seek reappointment to the planning commission. The planning commission serves the Social Circle City Council in an advisory capacity, making recommendations on rezoning requests and other planning issues. The council is not bound by any recommendations from the planning commission.

Gaither’s announcement was accompanied by a six-paragraph prepared statement -- some of it sharply critical of the city council -- that he delivered just prior to the meeting being adjourned.

“I have seen the city change quite a bit; some for the good, some not so good,” Gaither read. “As a member of this recommending body I have tried to be balanced and fair to all applicants that have come before us while keeping in mind the best interest of the entire city. I have been both pleased and disappointed at times by the actions of our city council as I believe at times our dedication and voice has been swept aside without any consideration. As planning commission members many of us spend significant amounts of time reviewing cases, pouring [sic] over data, and ordinances in order to be prepared for each public hearing.”

Gaither went on to note that the public process under which the planning commission considers zoning issues and related matters, forwarding recommendations to the city council – the council is not bound by any planning commission recommendation – “… is to ensure everyone has the right for their voice to be heard, myths dispelled and information to be disseminated.”

“Unfortunately,” Gaither’s note continued, “at times I don’t think the planning commission received all the facts of cases that came before us. More specifically within the last couple of years. For a process that should be transparent to foster and uphold public trust in government, I fear that the outcome of a few cases were scripted before the first public hearing was conducted.”

Nonetheless, Gaither continued, “I am grateful to have served the City for which I’m invested in for as long as I did. I am proud to say each one of the commission members I’ve served with are now friends and while we may have personally disagreed with recommendations we’ve made, never once have we become disrespectful to one another.”

Gaither also offered a bit of advice to Ashley Davis, director of the city’s Community Development Department, which handles planning and zoning issues, and to Cody Ellis, a planner for the city. Gaither advised them to “… continue honing your craft, stay true to your ethics, and don’t be afraid to provide your professional opinion, even if it means going against the grain or popular opinion. Remember, you are public servants.”

In words directed at his planning commission colleagues, Gaither urged them to “… continue approaching each application with an unbiased and open mind, listen to the applicant, to the public, follow what the ordinances say, and vote with your conscience.”