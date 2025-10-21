Rainbow Bridge at Legion Field creates place of reverence for beloved pets

Everyone who has experienced the joy and magic of owning a pet is all too familiar with the grief that ensues when that pet’s time to cross the Rainbow Bridge arrives. From dogs and cats and all animals in between, the love one feels for their pet is a unique bond.

When it comes time for a pet to enter into the afterlife, many search for a way to honor the memory of their beloved fuzzy, feathery or scaly family member. While some bury their pets and others opt for cremation, there are often leftover belongings that allow the family to remember the best of their pet.

The newly established Rainbow Bridge at Legion Field in Covington is a place for people to bring a token – such as a collar, toy or leash – to find solace in the memory of their pet, and show any and all passerby that this creature was well-loved.

City staff and members of the Newton County Chamber of Commerce were in attendance to commemorate the creation of the Rainbow Bridge. The bridge's official ribbon-cutting was on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

“What I'm asking people to do is…is to bring a memento—it can be a collar, it can be a leash, something that was important to that pet—and tie it or hang it on this bridge so it will be here,” said Covington Mayor Fleeta Baggett.

Baggett shared that she feels like this bridge could meet a need for those in Covington who wish to honor their pets in a public manner.

“I didn’t realize, too, also, when I became mayor, that I would get phone calls of people asking to bury their pets in our city cemetery,” Baggett said. “And you can't do that.”

Since the bridge has already been installed for several weeks, a handful of pet collars already hang, memorializing beloved animals. At Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting, more collars were hung and tears were shed.

Though some may wish to keep their pet’s mementos at home, for those who want a designated way to honor their memory, the Rainbow Bridge is open for all.

“As you can see, we’re not just looking for cats and dogs,” Baggett said, gesturing at the small animal statues that surround the bridge. “We have pigs, we have turtles, we have all kind of stuff.

“Cause it doesn't matter what the animal is, if it's close and near and dear to your heart, then it means a lot to you. And it doesn’t matter if it was when you were a small child or at your age now. They all have a special meaning to us.”