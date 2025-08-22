QUALIFYING RESULTS: Ellwanger to remain Newborn mayor; new Post 4 member qualified

NEWBORN, Ga. – There will be minimal change on the Newborn City Council come 2026.

Following the end of the 2025 qualifying period, city staff have determined there will be no election, as only one person qualified for each contested seat.

Current Mayor Gregg Ellwanger was the sole qualifier for the seat. Ellwanger first became mayor in 2014 following the death of then-Mayor Roger Sheridan. He will enter his fourth term in January.

The lone shakeup on the council will be on Post 4, as incumbent Denise Spitler opted not to run for reelection. Succeeding Spitler will be Michael Caw, who was the only qualifier. According to his LinkedIn page, Caw is a retired research development library technician. He previously worked at Georgia Pacific.

Post 3 will once again be held by Cain Williamson, as no other potential challengers qualified.