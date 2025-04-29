Porterdale approves new zoning overlay that would allow data centers

PORTERDALE, Ga. — The city of Porterdale voted in favor of establishing a new zoning overlay that sets the scene for the development of data centers within city limits.

On Thursday night, the city held the second of two public hearings that are required before the council could adopt a new zoning ordinance. Following the public hearing, the council voted on the ordinance. The vote passed 4-0. Councilman Lowell Chambers was not in attendance.

The now-active ordinance establishes a “Technology Overlay District.” Because data centers are relatively new developments, there is no precedent in most city zoning ordinances for allowing them. Establishing this overlay was the first step in the city’s goal to bring a data center to the old The Oaks golf course.

The ordinance includes numerous stipulations that dictate requirements for developments within the overlay, including light and sound, both of which were concerns of residents in the first public hearing. These stipulations aim to keep any development from disturbing the community, particularly nearby residents.

The hopeful developers

Atlas Development, LLC is the plan developer of the proposed data center at what used to be The Oaks. They are represented by Jenkins, Bowen and Walker, P.C.

According to Bowen’s presentation and the developers’ accompanying charts, the proposed plan would see an eight-building setup on the western half of the former golf course, where Brown Bridge Road and North Crowell Road intersect.

The parcel consists of about 263 acres of land. But according to Attorney Brandon Bowen, the western 170 acres would hold practically all of the development, as much of the eastern regions of the property are wetlands.

According to Vickie Short, city manager of Porterdale, the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority is currently evaluating the requested water/sewer requirements for the development. Water was among the citizens’ concerns, but Bowen repeatedly stated that the authority would not agree to any plan that put residents’ access to water at risk.

Preliminary plans account for eight buildings, with each being approximately 150,000 square feet. Three of the buildings would be located together on the northern end of the property, and the other five would be grouped together further south.

Once construction gets the go-ahead, the developers foresee a six-to-eight-year buildout timeline.

There is already a tenant in sight that would occupy the first two of the eight buildings. It is not uncommon for data center sites like this one to be occupied by multiple companies.

However, the developers and attorney could not say who the tenant is, citing a non-disclosure agreement between the potential tenant and the developer.