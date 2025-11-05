Monica Sagastizado secures vacant Mansfield seat

Editor's Note: The Covington News has reached out to Monica Sagastizado for comment and has not heard back at this time. The story will be updated if a comment is returned.

MANSFIELD, Ga. — In a narrow margin, Monica Sagastizado has secured a spot on the Mansfield City Council.

Sagastizado will fill the vacant Post 1 seat. Receiving 45 votes, she claims the seat in a slim victory over opponent Gabriela Mayorga-Arias, who fell just short with 43 votes.

This was the second time in recent years that Sagastizado ran for the Mansfield City Council. She unsuccessfully ran against current Post 3 Councilman Brandon Hays and challenger Johnathan Fuqua in a special election for the seat in 2024.

In her CovNews Election Questionnaire, Sagastizado shared that her professional background lies in urban planning, specifically, as a transportation planner at an engineering and consulting firm.

“I decided to run because I realized that in my job as a planner, I was helping other communities, but I wasn’t using my skills to help the city in which I live in,” Sagastizado wrote.

Sagastizado also wrote that she hopes to revitalize downtown Mansfield through initiatives like the Georgia Main Street Program. But she was clear that she wishes to preserve Mansfield’s rural quality and focus on economic development with careful planning.

“Economic development can be achieved by leveraging our existing assets, such as the "square," supporting existing local businesses, and developing land use plans that are consistent with current infrastructure,” Sagastizado wrote.

Sagastizado will assume office in January 2026.