Longtime Oxford councilman, community pioneer Johnnie Blackshear passes away at 95

OXFORD, Ga. – Johnnie Blackshear, Jr., who was one of Oxford’s longest tenured council members in the history of the city, has passed away. Blackshear died on Oct. 9 at the age of 95.

A Newton County native, Blackshear is well known for his three-decade tenure as a member of the Oxford City Council. Even more significantly, Blackshear was the first Black council member elected in the city’s history.

Outside of his political aspirations, Blackshear was just as, if not more important, in his work toward the broader community.

After completing two years of active duty during the Korean War, Blackshear went on to pursue a career in education. He most notably served as principal of Social Circle High School for 17 years.

Blackshear was also a sharp businessman, establishing Blackshear’s Bonding and the Under the Stars Banquet Hall. Along with his late wife Christine, he also founded Covington Kiddie Corner, which was the city’s first Black-owned daycare. Today, it still stands as M&K Academy.

Services for Blackshear took place at Young Levett Funeral Home and Richards Chapel United Methodist Church on Oct. 13 and 14.