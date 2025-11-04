LIVE UPDATES: 2025 Local Election Results

The Covington News will be updating this thread tonight with live election updates as data is made available.

UPDATE #3 (8:35 p.m.)

The City of Covington election has been decided.

Dwayne Turner knocked off Donny Cook 400-363 to become the new East Ward, Post 1 council member.



Post 2, West Ward incumbent Charika Davis handled challenger Amy Johnson with a final vote of 452-264.



Incumbent Anthony Henderson defeated Scotty Scoggins 495-229 to remain the Post 3, West Ward council member.



All results are per the "unofficial and incomplete" election summary report from the Newton County Elections Office.

UPDATE #2 (7:57 p.m.)

Once again, two votes was the difference in yet another local race. Monica Sagastizado claimed the vacant Post 1 seat on the Mansfield city council over Gabriela Mayorga-Arias with a 45-43 final vote.

UPDATE #1 (7:42 p.m.)



The first called race of the night came down to just two votes, as Bruce Carter unseated incumbent Jill Minnoia with a 73-71 final vote count for the Porterdale Post 4 seat.



ORIGINAL STORY (4:30 p.m.)

NEWTON COUNTY – Five local races are up for grabs tonight as the 2025 election season comes to a close.

In the City of Covington, three seats will be determined.

Challengers Donny Cook and Dwayne Turner will vie for the Post 1, East Ward seat. Incumbent Susie Keck is not seeking reelection.

In the race for the Post 2, West Ward race, incumbent Charika Davis will look to hold off challenger Amy Johnson in order to serve a second term.

For Post 3, West Ward, incumbent Anthony Henderson is seeking to become the longest-tenured sitting council member with what would be his third term. Scotty Scoggins is challenging Henderson for the seat.

In Porterdale, incumbent Jill Minnoia is seeking her second term in office, but faces opposition from Bruce Carter.

Two challengers are vying for the Post 1 seat in Mansfield: Monica Sagastizado and Gabriela Mayorga-Arias.



