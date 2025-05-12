Georgia Tandem Rally returns to Covington

The Silver Edition of the Georgia Tandem Rally (GTR) returns to Covington the weekend of May 15-18. The largest tandem rally in the south, GTR features three days of riding through the back roads of Newton and Rockdale Counties. Around 100 tandems/200 people are anticipated on their “bicycles built for two”. GTR last visited Covington in 2019.

GTR riders go between 30-55 miles daily, depending on their fitness levels. On Friday, riders will start from Social Circle and ride towards Madison. Saturday takes the riders to Jersey and Good Hope. Sunday is traditionally a shorter day and features a route that utilizes the Cricket Frog Trail. “If you build it, we will come,” said Roger Strauss, who organizes the ride with his wife Eve Kofsky. “The Cricket Frog is an incredible facility and we can’t wait to show our riders this first-class trail in Covington.”

GTR riders don’t just ride--they also like to socialize and eat. While in Covington, riders will experience a welcome party at the new Amici Brewery, ice cream from Scoops, and a banquet at the Georgia International Horse Park.

Cycling tourism is good for the local economy. Adding up 300 hotel room nights with meals, catering, meals and gas, it is estimated that GTR will spend almost $100,000 while the riders are in town. “Our riders love this area, and we are proud to celebrate our Silver Anniversary in Covington,” Strauss added. “This is our fourth trip to the area. We thank the people of Newton County in advance for sharing the roads with us.”

GTR is based in Marietta and changes locations every year. GTR 2024 was held in Dublin and GTR 2023 was held in Thomasville.