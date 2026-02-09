Gene Nuqui named CPD assistant chief

COVINGTON, Ga.— The Covington Police Department (CPD) announced in a Feb. 4 Facebook post that 25-year CPD veteran Gene Nuqui will serve as the next assistant chief of police.

“Captain Nuqui’s strong performance, proven leadership, dedication to the community, and willingness to embrace continued growth and modernization made it clear that he is well-suited for this executive leadership role,” the post states.

Nuqui’s promotion comes nearly four months after the previous assistant chief, Brent Fuesting, was formally named chief of police. Fuesting had fulfilled the duties of chief since former Chief Philip Bradford retired in May 2025, leaving the assistant chief role vacant.

“As Assistant Chief of Police, I am committed to supporting Chief Fuesting and the officers of the Covington Police Department in implementing effective law enforcement strategies that enhance community engagement and ensure the safety of our citizens,” Nuqui said.

Nuqui began his law enforcement career in the 1990s with the DeKalb County Police Department before making the move to the CPD in 2000. In his time with the CPD, he has served as a patrol officer, a member of the V.I.P.E.R. Unit and a K-9 handler.

In 2014, Nuqui was promoted to sergeant, where he served in the patrol division. Four years later, he was made a lieutenant, where he says he focused on community outreach and permit compliance. He was also the watch commander in the patrol division.

Most recently, Nuqui was a captain, leading the Criminal Investigations Division since 2023.

“I also served in the Emergency Services Unit (SWAT) as a sniper and later as commander,” Nuqui told The Covington News. “Additionally, I have been a field training officer and firearms instructor.

Nuqui is a decorated officer, having been recognized as Police Officer of the Year, and is a recipient of the Medal of Valor and the Humanitarian Award.

The release also states that Nuqui has been involved with and held leadership roles within ESU, the CPD’s Youth Bike Club and the Citizen Police Academy.

In a statement shared with The News, Fuesting spoke to Nuqui’s career, saying that Nuqui has demonstrated professionalism and accountability as a member of the CPD.

“His ability to balance strategic planning with day-to-day operational demands makes him well suited for this role,” Fuesting said. “As we continue to move the Covington Police Department forward, Assistant Chief Nuqui’s leadership will play a key role in strengthening our organization, supporting our officers, and maintaining the trust of our community. I am confident he will serve the City of Covington with dedication and distinction.”