Felton Hudson declares for Covington mayor election

COVINGTON, Ga. — Felton Hudson enters the race for Covington’s mayor being vacated when the current mayor Steve Horton leaves office.

Hudson is 82 years old and born and raised in Newton County, a graduate of Newton County

High school and BS Degree from Georgia State University. He says health below the waist is not all that good but above the waist is 20/20.

He is entering the realm of seeking office due to the helter- skelter zoning taking place in Newton and Covington that is raising everyone’s property taxes and the recent vote by the City of Covington City Council to give themselves a 33% pay raise even as inflation and economic difficulties are plaguing the average homeowners.

His anger about the pay raise and need to do something about a vulgar despicable zoning has prompted his announced run for mayor without pay.

Despite a Zoning Commision 6-0 ruling, the City Council voted 3-2 to award a well know denizen of Covington and petitioner’s request for R-2, R-3 zoning of several acres of his land that would route traffic ​​a road cut into the 20-year-old over 55 (actually average age 77) Correydale neighborhood. Thus, literally destroying his neighborhood. Many of the homes to be built on this land would be 1100 square foot buildings-making the current homeowners future on Old Monticello Street and Correydale very bleak and destructive of value!

Hudson feels he is up to the task of making some changes, like his voting on all issues before the Council and allowing ALL citizens to be heard for however long it takes to make their case. He asks that all who feel his uneasiness and insult, to give him their trust and vote to make some changes. He says that you can actually fight city hall and may not be able to stop growth, but you can slow it down.



